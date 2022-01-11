Feel good and smooth in your skin for a great deal on laser hair removal

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

What better time to feel your best than a new year? Not only should we strive to feel our best on the inside, but the outside too. That’s what Cratos Health is for!

Right now Cratos has a special offer for our Loving Living Local viewers.

Call now and get one session of Laser Hair Removal on a small area for $77, which is 50% off of the regular price.



Give Cratos a call now at (719) 487-7777 or head to their website www.cratoshealth.com

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

• Silky smooth skin – no razor stubble or sandpaper feeling

• Save time – time is money. Eliminate “I forgot to shave”

• Save money – No more expensive razors, shaving cream, lotions

• Eliminate ingrown hairs – unsightly, irritating

• Eliminate razor burn – no more bumps, rashes

• Eliminate razor cuts

Why Cratos Health Laser Hair Removal?

• Permanent hair reduction and removal

• 5 treatment guarantee, treatments are free after 5th one.

• Buy individual treatments or whole package

• Most comfortable w/ least amount of discomfort

• One provider who will know what your body needs

• Pricing is 60% off or more vs. similar laser treatments

• No contracts

• Always available for personalized treatments



Myths of Laser Hair Removal

• Myth #1: Treatment makes more hair grow back

• Myth #2: It’s a very painful treatment

• Myth #3: It doesn’t last

• Myth #4: It only takes one treatment

• Myth #5: Can only be done on lighter skin, not with darker complexions

• Myth #6: Laser treatments are like waxing – painful and always have to go back

• Myth #7: All laser devices are the same – ex. IPL vs. True Alex or Yag laser