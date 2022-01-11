Feel good and smooth in your skin for a great deal on laser hair removal

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

What better time to feel your best than a new year? Not only should we strive to feel our best on the inside, but the outside too. That’s what Cratos Health is for!

Right now Cratos has a special offer for our Loving Living Local viewers.
Call now and get one session of Laser Hair Removal on a small area for $77, which is 50% off of the regular price.

Give Cratos a call now at (719) 487-7777 or head to their website www.cratoshealth.com

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal
• Silky smooth skin – no razor stubble or sandpaper feeling
• Save time – time is money. Eliminate “I forgot to shave”
• Save money – No more expensive razors, shaving cream, lotions
• Eliminate ingrown hairs – unsightly, irritating
• Eliminate razor burn – no more bumps, rashes
• Eliminate razor cuts

Why Cratos Health Laser Hair Removal?
• Permanent hair reduction and removal
• 5 treatment guarantee, treatments are free after 5th one.
• Buy individual treatments or whole package
• Most comfortable w/ least amount of discomfort
• One provider who will know what your body needs
• Pricing is 60% off or more vs. similar laser treatments
• No contracts
• Always available for personalized treatments

Myths of Laser Hair Removal
• Myth #1: Treatment makes more hair grow back
• Myth #2: It’s a very painful treatment
• Myth #3: It doesn’t last
• Myth #4: It only takes one treatment
• Myth #5: Can only be done on lighter skin, not with darker complexions
• Myth #6: Laser treatments are like waxing – painful and always have to go back
• Myth #7: All laser devices are the same – ex. IPL vs. True Alex or Yag laser

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local