Fatal shooting near Pueblo Central High School Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead after a shooting near Pueblo Central High School early Sunday morning, according the Pueblo Police Department.

At around 3 a.m., PPD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue. A gunshot victim was found in front of a home.

Despite medical attention, the victim died on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coronor’s Office once next-of-kin is notified.

If you have any information, please call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254.

If you’d like to stay anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.