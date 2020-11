Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Many businesses will re-open their doors tomorrow after a month-long lock down. Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Art is one of those businesses eager to serve their clients once again, and ready to follow all safety guidelines.

This morning we chat with Co-Owner and Artist David Brown about the re-opening tomorrow and what changes clients may notice with new guidelines in place.

