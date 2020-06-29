Evacuations ordered for Douglas County wildfire burning more than 450 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: The fire is 100% contained. No structures were damaged or destroyed and no one was injured. The South Metro Fire Rescue says the cause remains under investigation and evacuations for the Back Country will be lifted soon.

4:00 P.M. UPDATE: “All forward progress of the fire toward the subdivision has been stopped,” the South Metro Fire Rescue announced in an updated posted online. “There’s still a lot work to be done containing the flanks and smoke will continue to drift into Highlands Ranch. No structures damaged and no injuries.”

2:00 P.M. UPDATE: The South Metro Fire Rescue has been working, Monday, to put out a vegetation fire that grew to 451-acres over the course of a few hours. Fire crews have been on scene since the morning to contain the ‘Chatridge 2 Fire’.

12:00 P.M. UPDATE: Evacuations have been ordered for the BackCountry Subdivision and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch. The Douglas County Sheriff advised all evacuees to go to ThunderRidge High School and remain in their cars.

The fire is 60% contained and threatening residential structures in the Highlands Ranch area according to the South Metro Fire Rescue. Firefighters have prevented the fire from extending into the Back Country Community but flames have burned to Skydance Dr.

Two large air tankers, two small engine air tankers, one helicopter, one lead plane and one multi-mission aircraft have been called to or are currently on scene.

The wildfire started on a day with favorable conditions for rapid growth and spread of fires. Hot afternoon temperatures, low relative humidity and S/SW winds gusting to 40MPH were in place when the Chatridge 2 Fire started. Very dry surface fuels and vegetation gave the fire more to feed off once it started, helping it grow to ten acres within the first hour.

In just four hours the Chatridge 2 Fire burned 456-acres in Douglas County. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading past Skydance Drive with the help of several ground and air resources.

