Nature’s Educators Organization protects and raises awareness for our wildlife here in Colorado. They are currently raising funds for the Fremont County Nature Classroom.

Devin Jaffe, Founder, joins us this morning with a special friend. She shares insight into the Nature’s Educators Organization and what they do.

To learn more, check out: http://www.natureseducators.org