A construction worker was killed on the job in Security-Widefield on November 16, 2021.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene of an industrial accident on Wayfarer Drive in Security-Widefield.

A FOX21 crew on scene has confirmed that a construction worker has been killed. He was working with a front end loader at the time.

EPSO Patrol Division deputies are at the scene of an industrial accident in the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive.

— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 16, 2021

EPSO has not provided further details of the accident at this time, but the department is expected to address the media shortly.

