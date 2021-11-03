El Paso County family coping with loss after four family members found dead in their home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Over the weekend, four members of the Kreb family were found dead inside the family’s Gleneagle home.

“We just need people to understand that we lost all four family members,” said Morgan Kreb. “We are grieving, and that me and my brother are trying to help our siblings return to normal lives.”

The family lost their mother and father, Yvette and Christof Kreb, along with their siblings 13-year-old Felicity Kreb and 9-year-old Barrett Kreb. Morgan is the Kreb family’s eldest daughter.

The blended family of ten is well known throughout their community as being a voice for adoption. Five family members were adopted from overseas; many of the children live with disabilities.

“None of the adopted kids have any relation to each other, blood-wise of course, but in our family we accepted everyone,” said Morgan.

Morgan says her family has a passion for welcoming all types of children; a passion that both her parents strongly believed in.

“The physical disability, of course, it really does take amazing parents to be able to handle children with that as they did,” said Morgan.

The case remains under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but Morgan wants people to understand this family also battled with the repercussions of the pandemic and like so many others, struggled with mental health.

“We want people to learn from what happened,” said Morgan. “Mental health is not a joke, and COVID has made it so much harder for everyone.”

According to Morgan, family and friends are what’s helping her and her family cope with their loss. Red white, blue, purple ribbons are now proudly displayed across the county in support of their family.

“To be honest I had no idea the shear amount of support that my family gave to other people and we are seeing that support back today,” said Morgan.

A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of the family to help out the family financially.

If you or someone you know is battling with mental health, you can call the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255.