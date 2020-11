Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

El Paso 4-H focuses on hands-on learning through positive youth and adult partnerships. You learn by doing!

This morning, we chat with Charity Cagle, 4-H Youth Development Agent, about how people can become more involved in the 4-H program. For more info, visit: Http://www.elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/about-4-h/