Local business owners at Dublin Commons are rewarding and showing appreciation for first responders who are working on the front lines during the Pandemic.

Today from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the first 100 health care workers and first responders to arrive at Dublin Commons will receive a gift bag with an array of gift cards and coupons.