Cyber Safe: Detective shares tips to protect kids online

Detective Scott Schneider was one of the investigators who helped arrest dozens suspected child predators in Colorado in recent weeks. He’s a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who led several agencies in the two-month investigation known as “Operation Broken Heart.”

“Social media has changed the online predator,” Schneider explained. “It gives them online access to youth. And, since social media is carried through online apps, they can target them 24-7.”

While Schneider could not elaborate on specifics of the case, he said the task force often focuses on social media and other online sites. This is one of the main reasons the ICAC was created.

“Unfortunately, my job is not going away,” Schneider said. “The technology is always changing and challenging us.”

Schneider says parents and adults can help stop these crimes from happening inthe first place by monitoring the online activity of our children.

“Advice I would give parents is, ‘You wouldn’t allow your child to put a padlock on their door,” Schneider said. “So, make sure you know their passwords on their social media.”

And, if you notice suspicious activity, report it to local police or online

“Every month we get cybertips coming in about online enticement. For instance, last year we had 2600 tips come in to the state.”

Schneider said they investigate all of the tips they receive. If ICAC doesn’t do it themselves, it’s delegated to another agency to do so.

He also shared several online resources for parents and children to stay safe online: Netsmartz.Org , dfinow.Org.

To report suspicious activity go to cybertipline.Org.