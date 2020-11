Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Oh yum, ready for some cupcakes and macaroons? Those are just two of many tasty treats you can find at Ivy’s Sweet Spot in Colorado Springs.

We chat with Kristal Ivy Feeney, Owner, about her baking techniques and all the handmade sweets you find at her shop.

To learn more, visit the Facebook page: Ivy’s Sweet Spot, LLC