EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Attorney General for Texas, Ken Paxton made a stop in the El Paso, Texas this week to meet with supporters and visit the Southern border barrier where he announced his latest lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

While General Paxton was in the Sun City, we were given an exclusive one on one interview, during which he talked about the surge of migrants that continue to arrive at the U.S -Mexico border saying that the crisis that the country is experiencing is one that was created by the Biden administration.