PUEBLO — A Pueblo egg hunt was a wild ride for those who signed a waiver. Brave kids chased after steers all to get their hands on some eggs.

The day began with a Cowboy Easter service and then the three-and-under’s were turned loose into the egg-filled arena.

Meanwhile, the steers were getting prepped for the main event of the afternoon.

“Cowboys are known to do some crazy activities that are… some people might question because you’re putting yourself in danger a little bit,” said Pastor Jake Shuey, who, with the help of a friend, organized the Extreme Egg Hunt about six years ago.

This crazy activity is called “Hunting with the Bulls”. This year, they used steers instead, so they changed the name to “Extreme Easter Egg Hunt”.

Eggs were taped to the steers’ horns and tails for the kids to try and grab. Credit: Dez Rowe

“I wanted something that would be fun, exciting and they could go home and have Easter dinner,” Shuey said.

The excitement is there — for both participants and onlookers.

“We were told it a few weeks ago and were like: ‘we’re definitely going to do that’,” said Tavie Hunter, a participant in the extreme egg hunt. “And, as soon as we found out there was money involved, it was a no-brainer. We had to do it.”

The money was hidden in eggs and attached to the horns and tails of the steers as an added incentive to take the extra risk.

“When they were in the corner, I was trying to reach for the tail and one of the steers — one of the black ones — kept kicking to get us away and I was leaning down right at the moment he kicked and so I almost got kicked in the head twice,” Hunter recalled.

Injuries aren’t uncommon in this egg hunt.

“There’s little bumps and bruises, but if there’s somebody that stands out, we’ll have a little prize for them,” Shuey said. “We don’t want to baby them, but we want to acknowledge, man, you toughed it out and you had the bad luck today.”

A kid happily eats his spoils from an earlier egg hunt in the arena. Credit: Dez Rowe

Even with the “Tough Luck Prize”, there is still a real element danger. So, kids are asked to sign waivers before they enter the arena. But after that, it’s everyone for themselves.

“I kind of hesitated and waited for the other people to go,” Hunter said. “And then, I run and I just tried to corner the steers because I thought that would be the best way to get one.”

The pastor said this event also doubles as a character-building exercise for the kids.

“It doesn’t always work the way we want it to or the way we think it should,” he said. “God never promised us a rose garden. He said it’s going to be tough, actually.”

And funds from a live and silent auction will help them be able to do more activities in the future.

“We want to do all events that people can think of: bull riding, bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, ranch-rodeo… to draw people in to show them, ‘Hey, I’m sorry for how you experienced God out there in places and experienced church and we want them to have a different experience’,” Shuey said.