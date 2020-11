Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Preparing for your day in court can be stressful. Whether you are in a jury trial for a car accident case or in front of a judge for a divorce, the team at Springs Law Group is here to help you.

Christopher Nicolaysen, Attorney, gives us some tips on how to best prepare for that day in court.

To learn more, visit: SpringsLawGroup.com