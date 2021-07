COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,299,195 people have been immunized by one dose

3,032,896 people have been fully immunized

Cases: 565,294

Hospitalizations: 32,327

People tested: 3,220,338

Deaths among cases: 6,876

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,107

Outbreaks: 5,544