COLORADO SPRINGS -- The last known sighting of 62-year-old Christine Pierce, a well-known musician in Colorado Springs, happened more than 21 long days ago, on Friday, October 16 around 5 p.m.

After Pierce, described by those who know her well as a "creature of habit", first missed several shifts where she works, at a Wendy's Restaurant at the intersection of Platte and Wahsatch, and then a band practice, her friends grew concerned and called her family.