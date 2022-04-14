Colorado First Time Home Buyer Realtor, Christen Costin, stopped by Loving Living Local to give us a Real Estate update. In today’s housing market, inventory is out there but prices are going up. Costin says, however, don’t wait to buy that home you keep thinking about. You’re better off buying now, even with high prices because you’re more likely to make money off that home instantly. Christen also noted that a competitive market needs a knowledgeable, and competitive Realtor. Rather than taking a chance to go through the buying process alone, use someone who knows the ins and outs of the industry to guide you through the process. It can make all the difference.



To get in touch with Christen, or to learn more about Colorado First Time Home Buyer and how they can help you, click this link –> GET THAT HOME!