Community wants to restore 1968 Cadillac to help four-year-old battling cancer.

Jaxon Schnell, 4, continues to push through life’s obstacles with the help of his family; the driving force behind his battle with cancer.

“You have to be tough and don’t let this guy see you sad,” Mallory Schnell, Jaxon’s mom said.

At age two, Jaxon was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“The last round of chemo and radiation was devastating and he lost control of his left arm,” Dickie Wood, Jaxon’s uncle said.

Life has been a bumpy road, but that’s not stopping Jaxon from living his life.

“He doesn’t even know he’s sick,” Wood said. “This is the beauty of the babies, he just knows he wants to live and is fighting to live.”

Uncle Dickie, mom, and grandpa Mel are helping Jaxon with his fight.

With the help of several local organizations and partners, they are going to restore a 1968 Cadillac and auction it off.

“We’re going to try and help him, with this fine looking Cadillac,” Wood said.

However, money still needs to be raised for car parts and more.

“We’re looking for people to help us because we have to buy the paint and body part, so we are reaching out to everyone to see if they want to donate,” Wood said.

It won’t be an easy project, but this family and the community will do anything to help Jaxon be back in the driver’s seat of his own life.

To help out Jaxon visit this link.