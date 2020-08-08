Colorado State pauses football activities after allegations of racism and verbal abuse

FILE—In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photograph taken with a fisheye lens, maintenance workers spread salt in the snowy stands of Canvas Stadium before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Boise State and Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. Following the lead of California and joining an increasing number of other states, Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to allow college student athletes to profit from their name and image. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker paused all football-related activities following allegations of racism and verbal abuse from the school’s athletic administration, noting the football program specifically.

In a statement released Friday, Parker said the pause includes practices, workouts, and team meetings. He also wrote that he asked CSU President Joyce McConnell to expand the independent investigation of the athletic department’s handling of COVID-19 to include a review of the athletic department and football program related to the allegations of racism and verbal abuse.

Parker concluded the statement with, “While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”