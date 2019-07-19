Colorado Springs woman charged after she was caught throwing poisonous meat into neighbor’s backyard

A Colorado Springs woman pled guilty to charges of animal cruelty after home surveillance video captured her throwing a piece of meat, later tested positive for poison, into her neighbor’s backyard.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement officers received a call from the pet owner in early April, who claimed his neighbor had attempted to poison his dog Wrigley.

The pet owner’s home cameras caught, Margaret Werker, throwing a piece of meat over the fence, in an area Wrigley was sniffing around in.

On May 4th, with assistance from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Werker was arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. On July 9th, she pled guilty to the charge on a deferred sentence.

Werker is also required to donate $250.00 to HSPPR.

From what FOX21 understands, is the dog Wrigley is doing just fine and didn’t consume the meat.

ALE stated often poisoning cases are hard to investigate but since the homeowner had video it helped them track down Werker.

Last year, HSPPR’s animal law enforcement team investigated 4,264 cruelty cases and responded to more than 44,000 calls for service.