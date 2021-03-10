Colorado Springs man charged with production of child pornography

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has charged Brandon Gandy of Colorado Springs with the production of child pornography. Gandy was ordered detained on Wednesday pending trial by United States Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty. Gandy was arrested and charged by a criminal complaint on March 4, 2021.

According to the affidavit supporting the allegations in the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed at Gandy’s home based on CyberTipline Reports sent by an Internet Service Provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The reports indicated that an individual using particular IP addresses uploaded suspected child pornography. It was determined that certain IP addresses resolved to an account associated with Gandy’s home.

Gandy was arrested after a search of his cell phone identified child pornography. Specifically, twenty images were located on his cell phone of a minor who has been identified by law enforcement. Several of the images pictured sexually explicit conduct. The investigators observed a distinctive ring on the adult man’s hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing the distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home.

The charges in the complaint are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are investigating this matter. The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency for this task force. Assistant United States Attorney Alecia L. Riewerts is handling the prosecution.