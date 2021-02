COLORADO SPRINGS— Synergy Dance Academy is putting a twist on their annual benefit show.

Each year, the team’s program dancers create and perform a dance event and collect funds to help a family or organization.

This year, they’ve teamed up with Angels of America’s Fallen to raise money for Emma and Christopher Dwyers’ scholarship funds.

Showtime is Saturday February 20th at 1:00 p.m.

