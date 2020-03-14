Colorado leaders and organizations applaud the passing of an emergency bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 110-page bill was released Friday and would in part provide free testing, extend unemployment insurance, and ensure paid leave for some workers.

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet issued the following statement:

“The Families First Act will provide families in Colorado and across the country with the health coverage, food assistance, and financial support needed during this time of immense uncertainty. Now that the House has passed this much-needed legislation with President Trump’s backing, it is time for the Senate to move swiftly and vote on this bill. American families, local public health agencies, and first responders on the frontlines of this crisis cannot wait another day.”

Rocky Mountain Values is also responding to the passing of the bill saying:

“We thank the Colorado House members who understand the urgency of providing relief to Coloradans during this national emergency. Now, instead of voting in favor of special interests, Senator Gardner should put Colorado families first by supporting this bill and calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to head back to Washington and bring this bill up for a vote immediately. While coronavirus is spreading across the country, the costs and availability of tests are a growing concern. This bill helps Coloradans alleviate some of their worry about the exorbitant fees they might incur while being tested for coronavirus. Coloradans need to know that if they get sick, they will still have access to a reliable paycheck without jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of their neighbors.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.