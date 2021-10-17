City’s “resilience” highlighted in Mayor’s State of the City

COLORADO SPRINGS – The state of any city coming out of the pandemic will likely be changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Colorado Springs, normalcy is returning, at least in the job market.

“The reality is that even a worldwide pandemic could not halt this City’s historic momentum and ascendance as a great American city,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in his State of the City address Friday.

The city, Suthers says, has returned to 100 percent of the “jobs lost during the pandemic.”

The mayor attributes the sustained economic activity to the defense sector, health care industry, and a “record” for residential and commercial construction.

Suthers highlighted the renewed environment under his terms. Through 2014, the city’s annual economic output was $30 billion. Last year, it reached $40 billion.

“In other words, it took 143 years to achieve a $30 billion dollar economy, but its taken seven years to grow by a third to a $40 billion economy. Perhaps nothing has been so dramatically transformed in the last several years than downtown Colorado Springs.” Suthers said.

In Downtown, Suthers noted the hundreds of hotel rooms and thousands of downtown apartment units that have been constructed, or have plans to be built.

There’s also the “newest, but quickly expanding” sports economy that has grown to a half-a-billion dollar industry in the city through the City for Champions project, powered by Weidner Field and the U.S Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown as well as the Ed Robson Arena on the Colorado College campus.

Suthers used the success to memorialize the late Tom Osborne who died earlier this year. Osborne was president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

“When it comes to sports in Colorado Springs, no person brought more vision, creativity, hard work and enthusiasm than Tom Osborne,” Suthers said.

The economic fortune was not all good over the past year, even outside of the pandemic-related disruptions.

Late 2020, the Trump Administration announced the move of the U.S Space Command Headquarters from its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs to Alabama. Suthers lauded the move saying “the decision was not in the national interest and should be reversed.”

“I can only say, ‘it’s not over ’till it’s over.’ The recent admission by former President Trump that he ‘single-handedly’ made the decision supports out position that it was not merit based. We will continue to aggressively press our case in Congress and the White house.”

But the side effects of the city’s success has created challenges for many of the people that live in Colorado Springs.

Over the summer, the average price of a home broached the $500,000 point (median price of $452,000), an increase of around 20 percent in just a years’ time. The growth in home values has benefited home owners, but has left thousands of people behind who struggle to reasonably afford a place to live.

In his 2018 speech, Suthers announced a goal to build 1,000 affordable units in the city each year. The numbers Suthers recited during his speech show the city is by no means blowing that goal out of the water, rather barely keeping up with it. The city had 3,000 units in 2016 to 6,100 in 2021, though 1,100 units were added in 2021, a 22 percent increase.

“We hope to achieve even greater results in the years ahead. The Colorado Housing Finance Authority reports that Colorado Springs has seen a 65 percent increase in the number of units being built with low income housing tax credit financing,” Suthers noted.

Suthers highlighted just 839 affordable units planned to break ground in 2022, again falling short of the goal.

The speech took place at the Broadmoor for another year and is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC with the cost of several hundred dollars per table and $90 a ticket for non-members.

In regards to homelessness, Suthers reports “good news” as the city continues to provide a shelter bed for anyone who seeks it and he says the city will expand its permanent supportive housing initiatives with drug and mental health treatment programs.

“But as to those who decline shelter, we are enforcing camping bans as vigorously as the law allows.” Suthers said.

Suthers says the clean ups off 1,400 illegal camps in 2021, hauling nearly 1 million pounds of trash.

Other once-neglected areas of the city are seeing new investments, according to the Mayor.

The southeast area of the city is in the midst of massive amounts of redevelopments, between a business park at the airport and several Amazon facilities being constructed.

Suthers points to an $8.5 million project to rebuild Panorama Park and says the city has “intiaited” $160 million in public investment via roads and bridges.

To wrap up his adress, Suthers looked towards the future. He threw his support behind Ballot Issue 2C, which will extend the tax for Trails and Open Spaces, and 2D, which will retain tax revenue to fund fire mitigation projects.

“It’s up to us to take the necessary steps to ensure the city has the natural resources, infrastructure, and the economy to maintain its high quality of life,” Suthers said, “Quite simply, it is up to us to be good ancestors that future generations of Colorado Springs need us to be.”