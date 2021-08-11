City Council to host town hall Aug. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – The City of Colorado Springs will be hosting a community town hall, courtesy of City Councilmember Yolanda Avila, to discuss City Council District Four and Southeastern Colorado Springs.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook Center.

Topics to be discussed include the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, the GoCOS! App, and public participation. LETAC representative Janice Frazier, Public Participation specialist Jay Anderson and the city’s communications team will be in attendance to answer any questions amongst attendees, elected officials and city staff members.