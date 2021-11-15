Cinemark celebrates holiday season with giveaways, promos in November

PLANO, Texas – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest movie theatre companies, is planning for a holiday season full of promotions and events, points for Cinemark Movie Rewards members and Black Friday deals. For all of the details, click here.

“As families and friends re-discover the magic of being together for the holidays this year, Cinemark is happy to make the month of November even more special with our cheerful giveaways and deals,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer.

A Feast of Films

There are a host of films coming out in November, such as Encanto, Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and more!

For groups wanting to up the celebrations, Private Watch Parties are available at Cinemark theatres across the U.S. Those interested can book a private auditorium to watch a new films with up to 30 friends and family.

Cornucopia of Points

From Tuesday, Nov. 16, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, members can win either 500, 1,500 or 5,000 points by entering Cinemark’s Holiday Bonus Point Sweepstakes. Rewards points can be redeemed for concessions discounts, free XD upgrades, tickets and more.

All members will receive 50 bonus points when they buy three or more tickets to Ghostbusters: Afterlife between now and Nov. 21.

Black Friday and the Big Screen

When fans buy a Cinemark gift card between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28, they will receive a $10 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $50 or more or a $20 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $100 or more. A Cyber Monday deal will be offered to customers who purchase a Private Watch Party gift card on Nov. 29, with the prize being a $20 bonus coupon.

For today, Monday, Nov. 15, only, Cinemark is offering a flash sale on gift cards. Customers who purchase $100 or more in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus coupon. Movie Club annual memberships can be purchased for $99–two months free.

All Cinemark gift cards can be purchased in-theatre or online with an immediate digital option.

For more details, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.