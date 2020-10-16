Christmas tree cutting permit sales move online

PUEBLO, Colo. — Christmas Tree permits will be available to purchase online from October 15 through December 24 on the San Carlos, Leadville, Salida, South Park, Pikes Peak, and South Platte Ranger Districts.

Details about designated cutting areas, specific dates, and types of trees that may be cut may be found here.

“For many families, traveling to the forest to cut a Christmas Tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition of hiking through the forest to find the perfect centerpiece,” said Diana Trujillo, Forest and Grasslands Supervisor. “Cutting a Christmas Tree in our designated areas helps improve forest health by thinning stands of small diameter trees that are perfect for the season, helping other trees grow larger and opening areas that provide forage for wildlife.”

According to a news release, the Forest Service decided to move permit sales to online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For other purchasing options contact the district in which you plan to cut your tree.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, click here and search for Pike and San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Christmas Tree Permits.