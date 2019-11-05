Choosing the right team to manage your IT and Cybersecurity safety

There are a lot of companies that provide managed IT and Cybersecurity services for businesses, but those businesses have a hard time finding out which of those companies are good vs the ones they should stay away from.

To help us navigate the selection process, Rodney Gullatte, Jr., Certified CISO, Certified Ethical Hacker and Owner of Firma IT Solutions, is here along with Dr. Shawn P. Murray, President & CEO of Murray Security Services and Chief Operating Officer of Information Systems Security Association International.

To learn more, visit: http://www.firmaitss.com

