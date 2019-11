Dee Cortez went to Cañon City to get all the Dee-Tales on the Santa Express.

The moment you step on board, the magic begins. You’ll be greeted with the big guys favorite treats hot cocoa and sugar cookies. There’s games and singalongs, and dinner if you choose.

After passing through the magic of the northern lights, the train pulls into the North Pole, where Santa and his Elves will be waiting! It’s a holiday event perfect for the entire family!