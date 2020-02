COLORADO SPRINGS -- A mobile crime unit pulled up to the home of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch Monday afternoon. Investigators could be seen carrying various items, each one covered in what looked like brown paper, from inside the home, and carefully loading them into their vehicle.

"The mobile unit that's there should reflect to you that this is not done," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deborah Mynatt. "They don't just stop one time."