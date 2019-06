A thunderstorm strengthened over western Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs as it moved off the foothills Sunday afternoon. Several reports of 1 inch diameter hail were received, stretching from the Air Force Academy to near the Broadmoor.

The bigger impact was actually the amount of small hail that accompanied the storm. Many areas had to get out snow shovels to move the hail, that in some cases piled up between 6-12" west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Very heavy rain also came with the storm on Sunday afternoon, dropping more than 2" in and around the Ivywild neighborhood to the south of downtown. The combination of rain and hail in such a short period of time overwhelmed some of the urban drainage systems and several intersections around I-25 and south Nevada looked more like rivers as flash flooding occurred.