Even during a pandemic, we can still celebrate Pride Fest. There are several events taking place that you can be a part of this week.

This morning, we chat with Nic Grzecka, Executive Director, on what we can expect for Pride Week this year, and how the community can join in on the celebration.

To learn more, visit: COSPrideFest.com