What a great way to celebrate 4th of July while still staying safe during the pandemic. You can watch all the firework celebrations from 10 different locations through a Black Hawk helicopter fly over.

Aubrey McCoy, 4th of July Media Liaison, chats with us this morning to give us all the details on how you can be a part of this awesome celebration while staying safe at home.

To learn more, visit: http://cs4thofjuly.org