COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed a second presumptive monkeypox case and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new presumptive case is a man who sought care in the Denver area. CDPHE says he is improving while isolating at home.

The man who acquired the virus was a close contact of another individual known to have the first presumptive case of monkeypox. They are cooperating with state and local public health epidemiologists who are investigating and notifying people who may have been exposed.

Quick facts: