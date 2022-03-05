DENVER (KXRM) — Marc Pasemko scored his first-career goal into the third period of the Colorado College Tigers’ 5-2 loss to the No. 3 Denver Pioneers Saturday night.

Denver (25-8-1) had its shutout streak against CC end after 221:28 worth of game time. The Pioneers won all four games they played against the Tigers, outscoring them 19-2.

Colorado College (9-22-3) has earned the No. 7 seed in the NCHC Tournament that will begin next weekend. The Tigers will face off against the No. 2 seed North Dakota, which lost to Omaha Saturday night to allow Denver to take the top seed.

The Pioneers will welcome in Miami (Ohio) in their first-round matchup.