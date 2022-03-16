CAÑON CITY, Colo — Cañon City leaders are searching for the resident who has lived in the City for the longest amount of time to be recognized during their 150th Jubilee Show.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of its incorporation in 1872. On Saturday, April 2nd, the City will celebrate with a day filled with old-timey games, fiddlers, a petting zoo, an old-time food court, and food trucks.

A town drone photo and historical production will begin at 6:30 pm to be followed at 8 pm with a fireworks show off Skyline Drive.

Those planning the event say they are hoping those who have lived in the area for a long time can help throughout the process. They will also be recognized and honored Jubilee Celebration.

Those interested can apply by clicking here.