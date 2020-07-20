Bring live performances to your doorstep with “Curbside Culture”

“Curbside Culture” brings live performances to your doorstep! In response to COVID-19, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region has launched a new program that gives community members access to a roster of talented performing artists who are ready to come perform small-scale, outdoor, and live shows.

Angela Seals, Deputy Director, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, chats with us on how the program works and how everyone can use it.

To learn more, visit: www.PeakRadar.com/CurbsideCulture

