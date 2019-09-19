Brewery releases beer to benefit Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A beer to benefit Garden of the Gods Park is now on tap at Fossil Craft Beer Company in western Colorado Springs.

The limited-edition Nectar of the Gods beer is a prickly pear sour. It was crafted by Fossil staff and volunteers from the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Proceeds from the sale of the beer will benefit conservation and education efforts in the park.

You can try the beer at its release party Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The limited-edition beer is available while supplies last.