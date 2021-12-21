Boys & Girls Eastside Club hosts holiday party in partnership with Black Hills Energy

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Boys & Girls Eastside Club hosted their holiday party tonight, just four days away from Christmas Day.

Black Hills Energy hosted in partnership with the club, offering children the opportunity to participate in gift-giving, hands-on games like dodgeball and jug ball, fed them a light dinner and offered holiday arts and crafts activities as well.

Becky Medina, a chief operations officer with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, said, “Black Hills Energy has been a partner, not only with this party, but with other activities we have. For example, they sponsor a computer lab for our teens that we have at our Spry Center and just really coming to the table to address the needs of our youth here in Pueblo County.”

The Eastside Club is just one of six Boys & Girls Clubs currently operating within Pueblo County.