Boot Barn Hall is ready for you to join the fun!

They’re the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs… we’re talking Boot Barn Hall.

The venue’s event Manager, Chloe Hoeft, says they have a stacked calender full of big performances through the end of the year. Plus, when there’s not a concert on stage, there’s still plenty of opportunities and space for private events or gatherings.



Go to Boot Barn Hall’s website to learn how to can sign up for a beautiful patio experience, or indoor experience.

Click here: bootbarnhall.com