Beet the Cinco De Mayo hangover with Red Ace Organics

We all think Margarita’s on Cinco De Mayo, right? Why not make it healthy?
William Leslie IV, Co-Founder and President of Red Ace Organics and this morning he showed us how to make a delicious vitamin packed mocktail and cocktails!
For more information go to RedAceOrganics,com
Beet Margarita Ingredients:
1 oz. fresh lime juice
2 oz. of blanco tequila
1/4 of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder
1/2 oz. of Agave Nectar
1 lime wheel
1 lemon wheel
2 ice cubes Garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Instructions:Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Shake the ingredients for about 15 to 30 seconds. Add the ice and a lemon wheel and lime wheel to a glass and pour the drink over the ice.
Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful garnish such as a rosemary sprig.
