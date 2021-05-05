Beet the Cinco De Mayo hangover with Red Ace Organics

We all think Margarita’s on Cinco De Mayo, right? Why not make it healthy?

William Leslie IV, Co-Founder and President of Red Ace Organics and this morning he showed us how to make a delicious vitamin packed mocktail and cocktails!

For more information go to RedAceOrganics,com



Beet Margarita Ingredients:

1 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. of blanco tequila

1/4 of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder

1/2 oz. of Agave Nectar

1 lime wheel

1 lemon wheel

2 ice cubes Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Instructions:Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Shake the ingredients for about 15 to 30 seconds. Add the ice and a lemon wheel and lime wheel to a glass and pour the drink over the ice.

Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful garnish such as a rosemary sprig.



For more information on Red Ace Organics, visit: redaceorganics.com