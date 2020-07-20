Backyard BBQ recipes from Mia & Sam

FREMONT COUNTY - A group of Nature's Educators organizers are working to raise money to help build a center in the county to help educate locals on wildlife.

Devin Jaffe, the Co-Director, Founder of the Fremont County Nature Center Fundraiser said there is currently no nature center in the county. She said this will offer a unique place for visitors to come learn about wildlife and nature.

Nature's Educators is a program licensed by US Fish and Wildlife Service, CO Parks and Wildlife, and the USDA to give educational animal presentations. They have the ability to bring animal ambassadors right into your classroom, library, park, or event.

Jaffe said she founded this organization in 2008 after completing 4 years of interning in wildlife rehabilitation and education and obtaining a Wildlife Biology degree from Hastings College in Nebraska.