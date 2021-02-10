Applications open for second round of Pikes Peak Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The second round of applications for the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program is now open.

COVID-19 relief funding is available to local businesses through the passage of Senate Bill 20B-001 during the Colorado special session of the legislature in December 2020.

The program, funded by the State of Colorado, is available to:

Restaurants

Bars (including breweries, wineries, and distilleries)

Caterers

Movie theatres

Gyms

Recreation centers

To be eligible, businesses in the above categories must have experienced at least a 20% reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 26, 2020. Grant awards will be a maximum of $7,000.

“PPACG is excited to see extension of the Small Business Grant program. Small businesses are an integral part of our region’s success and we are very thankful to work with our members to distribute this money. These critical funds are essential to our small businesses in need throughout the county. PPACG is proud to provide a forum for communities to work together in this way,” said PPACG Executive Director, Andrew Gunning.

The program aims to help El Paso County small businesses struggling to sustain operations with critical funding necessary to maintain their workforce and recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike loans, small businesses awarded this grant won’t have to pay it back. Businesses can use the funding for essential needs and operating expenses such as rent or mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, or costs associated with 5 Star Program requirements.

All applications are due by March 5, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

Applications for the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Relief Program are now being accepted

and submitted online.

For more information on eligibility requirements, a comprehensive list of FAQs, and further

details on the grant program, visit the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Relief Program website.