Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Applebee’s is kicking off the holiday season with the ultimate gift; 2 for $20, and wait until you try the new Southwest Steak Bowl.

Ryann Hall, General Manager, joins us this morning with some delicious bites. To learn more, you can visit: Applebees.com