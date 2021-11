PUEBLO, Colo.-- Each year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife release a number of critically endangered Black-footed ferrets to southern Colorado in an effort to bring the animal off the critically endangered list and balance out the ecosystem.

According to the CPW, the last Black-footed ferret to be spotted in the wild was back in 1943, and the species was believed to be extinct. They said it wasn't until the 1980s when a small group of them was discovered in Wyoming and that was around the time when they were bred in captivity to eventually be reintroduced back into the wild when they were ready.