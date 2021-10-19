Air Force Athlete of the Week: Senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Falcons welcome 6-0 San Diego State to Falcon Stadium this weekend, one of the toughest opponents the team will see this season. While the stakes are already high, the match up may be even more exciting for senior wide receiver and San Diego native Brandon Lewis.

“It will be a cool experience to play my hometown team,” Lewis said. “I’m excited… Every week you play is a chance to make a statement, especially when you play in the Mountain West. This week is just another chance to show how good we are.”

The Aztecs are the nation’s top rushing defense giving up less than 62 yards a game. The Falcons are the only team in the country rushing for more than 300 yards a game, averaging 336 per contest.

“We’re going to stick to what we do, just like every week,” Lewis said. “We’re going to run the ball well and hopefully that opens up the passing game.”

Lewis has seized his opportunity on the field this season, but will embrace any role to help the team win.

“He’s one of those guys you love having as a teammate,” Head Coach Troy Calhoun said. “He’s very, very quick. He really is just a sharp football player and what it does is it allows you flexibility to move him in a good number of spots, and the pride that he’s taken as a blocker, too.”

“I trust [the coaches’] game plan every week and every time I’m given the opportunity I’m just going to make the most of it,” Lewis said. “Football’s a lot bigger than just touching the ball or having the ball in your hands. I’m out there blocking the best I can if I’m out there on run plays.”

With a 6-1 record, the Falcons are having their best start since 2002. While San Diego State may be Lewis’ hometown team, he’s happy to call Falcon Stadium his home field now.

“I’m here now and I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity where I’m at,” he said. “I think I made a good choice coming to the Air Force Academy.”

The Falcons and Aztecs kick-off at 5 p.m. on Saturday from Falcon Stadium.