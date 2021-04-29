Affidavit: Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met on dating app

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met on a social media app, according to police there.

On April 9, Fountain Police Department was notified by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by 32-year-old Wayne Lambert.

The victim said she met Lambert on a dating app called “Meet Me” in early March. She later gave him her phone number and eventually met him in person in April, according to the affidavit.

Court documents show Lambert would pick up the victim at her house, drive her around the neighborhood, and sometimes provide alcohol.

On April 7, according to the affidavit, Lambert offered the 15-year-old shots and she became very intoxicated while watching a movie in his room. She said in the report that she passed out and woke up to him anally penetrating her. She said she told him to stop, but he continued. The victim later reported the assault to a counselor at her high school and went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Fountain Police did a law enforcement data base search of Lambert and found two other seperate sexual assault investigations where each of the other victims describe him as anally penetrating them or attempting to.

Lambert is charged with misdemeanor sexual assault, felony unlawful sexual contact, and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this case, or may have been a victim, to call Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289.