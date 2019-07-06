A hail of a day for Pikes Peak Region

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:
  • Hail up to 1″ in Falcon/Peyton. (photo: Tyler Lance)
  • 2″ hail in Cordera Neighborhood of Briargate. (photo:
  • Some .5″ hail in the Research area of Colorado Springs. (pic: Justin Mendoza)
  • Nickle size hail reported in Widefield.
  • Small hail in the Pikes Peak Region. (Shannon Bashor)
Hail in Security Widefield. (video: Michelle Martinez)

Storms on July 5th brought plenty of hail, large and small, to El Paso County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story