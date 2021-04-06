21-year-old Colorado Springs man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 21-year-old man in Colorado Springs is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), in January of 2021, deputies initiated a criminal investigation into numerous reports of illegal activity associated with house parties in the Colorado Springs area.

Deputies say 21-year-old Caleb Anderson was found with multiple images and videos of child pornography and was arrested on Tuesday for Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Identity Theft.

Anderson met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them via Snapchat, according to EPCSO.

The sheriff’s office says they actively seek additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Anderson, you are asked to contact Deputy Dan Carey, 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00003613.