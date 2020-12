Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership provides free suicide prevention support services to Colorado Springs. From support groups to individual therapy, if you find yourself in a difficult situation, they are here to help.

We chat with Cassandra Walton, Executive Director, about their upcoming event; Race Against Suicide. Registration is open to all and you are invited to join the cause.

To learn more, visit: PikesPeakSuicidePrevention.org